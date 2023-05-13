Amad Diallo Scores Again For Sunderland

Amad Diallo has admitted the only realistic way he will be able to return to Sunderland is if they are promoted to the Premier League and the on-loan Manchester United winger kept his end of the bargain with a stunning equaliser against Luton.

The young Ivory Coast international has been superb for Sunderland and will return to his parent club a far better player than he was when he left.

Sunderland would love him to come back, although United manager Erik Ten Hag has made it clear he wants to take a closer look at the 20-year-old in pre-season.

In the big games, Diallo has delivered and his magnificent strike, just before halftime, helped Sunderland turn this game around after Luton – unbeaten in 14 games before this defeat – had taken an early lead.

This may only be at the Championship level, but there is something exciting about the young Ivory Coast international and he deserves a chance to show what he can do at a higher level.

Patterson was needed to make another save from a Doughty free kick but it was Sunderland who made the next set piece count.

It was a quite remarkable strike by Diallo, the ball swerving, dipping and curling as it flew into the top corner, beyond the goalkeeper’s dive.

It was his 14th goal of a tremendous loan spell, a sensational strike and the easiest assist of Alex Pritchard’s career, who merely rolled a short free-kick into his path.