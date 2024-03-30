Amachree tasks Tourism Minister on engagement with private sector

Father of Nigerian Tourism and Chair- man of Brooklyn Group of Hotels and Resorts, Chief Mike Amachree, has charged the Minister of Tourism Mrs. Lola Ade-John, to engage with the organised private sector tourism practitioners, with a view to jointly having a blueprint to move the industry forward. Amachree said it was a known fact that tourism is private sector driven, with the government creating the enabling envi- ronment for the industry’s success.

He noted that the interface between the min- istry and the public sector to be led by the minister would create a healthy ground for the exchange of ideas that would lead to the proper development and promotion of Nigerian tourism. Amachree, who is also the first Presi- dent of the Association of Tourism Prac- titioners of Nigeria (ATPN), said it is the collaboration between the public and pri- vate sectors that gave birth to the Feder- ation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the umbrella body for tourism associations and operators in the private sector.

He state: “Tourism is an industry in which both the public and private sector have their roles to play. It is only when the two sectors collaborate that the in- dustry can move in the same direction. “We thank God for the creation of a stand-alone Federal Ministry of Tourism and you as the first Minister of Tourism, unlike in the past when we had ministers of tourism and culture. It is a call to duty, and the foundation you will lay during this tenure determine how fast the indus- try will grow in Nigeria.

I believe you are equal to the task.” Amachree further said the creation of a Tourism Ministry is the coming into fruition of past agitations by leaders in the tourism private sector for more than 30 years, right from the regime of Gen- eral Ibrahim Babangida. This is as he said, ‘‘Leading the pri- vate sector, I was part of the organisers of the Plateau Tourism Development Fund launch chaired by General Yaku- bu Gowon, who was the chairman of the occasion. “I and other industry leaders in the private sector which include: the late Mr Matt Da Silva, the late Dr Kingsley Onuoha, the late Professor Femi Pearse, Dr. Franklin Adejuwon, Chief Goodie Ibru, Wanle Akinboboye, and others, we liaised with the government to cre- ate FTAN for seamless collaboration be- tween the government and the private sector. I advised that this healthy en- gagement between the government and private sector should be maintained.”