AMAC Warns Against Cash Payments,moves To Automated Tax System

Christopher Maikalangu, the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has urged residents to report any council official demanding cash or directing payments into private accounts.

Maikalangu also warned against impostors posing as revenue officials, announcing a full transition to automated tax collection from January 1, 2026.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, he said the era of manual processes and revenue leakages was over. According to him, AMAC is committed to building a transparent and accountable revenue system for the benefit of residents. “Join the journey toward a more transparent and accountable AMAC.

Make your payments through Smart Tax and support community development,” he said. A journalist recounted an interrogation where a suspect admitted receiving forged revenue kits from an “Oga” with no official links to the council.

“Some even wear AMAC uniforms and cards without Revenue Office signatures. They printed shirts at UTC to collect money,” the journalist added.