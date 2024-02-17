AMAA: Organisers Call for Entries Ahead 20th Edition

The Africa Film Academy, the organizers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, has unveiled plans and activities ahead of the 20th edition. In a recent statement by the media and communications arm of AMAA, the plans and activities signify the kick off to the journey of another AMAA year. According to the statement, Dr. Shaibu Husseni, the current DG of the Nigeria Film and Video Censor Board, returns as the head of AMAA’s College of Screeners for the 20th edition.

According to Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, the Designated Chair/ CEO of the AFA board, the decision to unveil the plans and activities ahead of the 20th edition of the continental film awards was deliberate and a move to ensure the involvement of as many film practitioners in Africa and diaspora as possible. The organizers also announced a call for entry ahead of the 2024 edition of the AMAAs.

The early call for entry, Anyiam-Osigwe said, is to enable more film practitioners across Africa and the diaspora to submit and participate in the 20th edition. Anyiam-Osigwe said, “This is an avenue to officially end the 19th edition of the AMAAs under the supervision of the Africa Film Academy and begin the journey to AMAA 2024, the 20th Edition of the AMAA and which will serve as a testimony to African Creativity as we celebrate and Toast not just the Founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe of Blessed memory and her contribution in placing African film and film makers on the Global stage but also 20 years of AMAA which showcases the finest in African Film and Cinematography and has brought the World to appreciate African Film and Filmmakers and Taken African Film and Film makers to the World.

AMAA is currently calling for entries in all categories, and this will last till April 2024.” Continuing, Anyiam-Osigwe said, “We are now accepting submissions for the 20th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards. Anyiam-Osigwe further said that the 20th edition of AMAA is going to be loud with the celebration of life and the successes of the continental awards ceremony. He further reiterated that the Lagos state is the Host State and the Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will return as the host for the 20th edition of the AMAAs while other activities would include human capacity development by the AFA, jury’s session, nomination unveil.