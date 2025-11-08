AMAA: Made Kuti Headlines 2025 Edition As Over 500 Filmmakers Set To Attend

Talented Afrobeat singer and multi-instrumentalist, Omorinmade Kuti aka Made Kuti, is billed to thrill as over 500 African film practitioners across the African continent and diaspora have confirmed their attendance for the 21st edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held tomorrow Sunday, November 9, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, inside Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos. The Chief Operating Officer of AMAA, Mr. Tony Anih, made this known recently at the AMAA secretariat situated in Ikeja, GRA, Lagos.

Anih informed that the 21st edition of AMAA will be spiced up with musical performances from some of the biggest and best music stars in continental genres.

Reacting to the expectations about the night, AMAA’s technical director, Mr. Kingsley James, stated that it would be a night to remember as all hands are on deck to make the 21st edition not only special but memorable like the previous editions.

James also noted that the music artistes performing had been carefully selected from Africa, knowing full well their dexterity and brilliance in African genre of music.

“We have an impeccable and African line up that would wow all attendees. For musical performances, the cast will be led by Made Kuti, the hugely talented multi-instrumentalist and grandson of Afrobeat progenitor, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Also billed to perform at AMAA are DJ Kenchello and the Ebony band will also be on the band stand to thrill attendees to a memorable night,” said James.

Also expected to grace the occasion are Nollywood stars and dignitaries from different walks of life.