AMAA Launches Second Coffee Table Book Ahead 20th Edition

The Board of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) has launched the second coffee table book to mark the 20th anniversary of the continental film awards ceremony.

The launch of the second coffee table book drew dignitaries and film practitioners in the country and beyond to the Marriott Hotel in Ikeja GRA, venue of the event. The event kicked off with an opening speech by the Chief Executive Officer of AMAA, Dr Raymond AnyiamOsigwe, who described the AMAA coffee table book as an iconic book.

“We are not just launching a book but we are celebrating my late sister and founder of AMAA, Peace Marie Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe, who is no more with us here. The coffee table book has captured all the moments of AMAA in the last 20 years for posterity.

The coffee table book showcases Africans brilliance in film as well as diasporans and others for the love of creativity and African film. “It’s an iconic book that captures memorable times of AMAA and it’s not just a coffee table book but a treasure to hold when African creatives and film practitioners are discussed,” he said.

Dr Anyiam-Osigwe also xpressed delight at the book launch saying it marks the beginning of other activities lined up for the 20th anniversary and edition of the continental awards.

He also noted that the 20th edition will, as always, create memorable experiences that would not be forgotten in a hurry for attendees and guests.

An address was delivered by popular filmmaker, Andy Boyo, who also launched the book, while Mahmood AlliBalogun delivered the keynote speech.

Boyo defined what a coffee table book is and why AMAA coffee table book is a must have. In his keynote, Alli-Balogun spoke on the importance of documenting the history of AMAA and why the AMAA coffee table is important to the African film history.

The first coffee book launch was published at the 10th edition of AMAA and served as a compendium of the journey of AMAA for 10 years. The second coffee book chronicles the journey of AMAA for 20 years while capturing the life of the founder, late Peace Marie Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe as well as other major individuals, who have contributed in no small measure.

It also showcases some of the past winners and memorable moments as well as some of the highlights of each of the editions of AMAA since inception.

The event also had a panel session, which was moderated by Chinyere Anyiam-Osigwe. The panel session saw industry giants discussing the way forward for Nollywood as well as film business in Africa.

The discussants included Zeb Ejiro, Queen Blessing Ebigieson, Greg Odutayo, Bukky Ogunote and Bond Emeruwa. In attendance were members of the Anyiam-Osiwe family led by the Matriarch, Lady Dorothy Anyiam Osigwe, Mr George Anyiam-Osigwe, Anthony Anyiam-Osigwe, Charles AnyiamOsigwe, Mrs Okemute Anyiam-Osigwe, and Barr Kennedy, Anyiam-Osigwe, industry giants that include Justice Olayinka Gbajabiamila, Anthony Anih, Charles Otudor, Cornel Udofia, Bimbo Manuel, Francis Onwochie, Kingsley James, Sunny McDon, Prince Tunde Chado, Angela Lance, Florence Okechukwu, Asiodu Henry, and Felix Duke.

