AMAA Awards: Tobi Bakre Bags Best Actor In Leading Role Award (Full List)

Nollywood actor and BBNaija reality TV star, Tobi Bakre has bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).
Tobi Bakre was announced alongside other winners at the event which took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday.
New Telegraph reports that Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau, and Richard Ato Turkson hosted the event.
Also, the best of African cinema was celebrated at the awards ceremony, which brought together filmmakers from all over the world.
SEE LIST OF WINNERS BELOW:
Efere Ozaka Award For Best Short Film
Lions (Ethiopia) – Winner
Ousmane Sembene Award For Best Film In An African Language
Anikulapo (Nigeria) – Winner
Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award For Best Film By An African-born Director Living Abroad
KOFA (Nigeria/Canada) – Jude Idada – Winner
Best Diaspora Short Film
Raw Materials (Jamaica) – Directed by Sosiessia Nixon – Winner
Best Diaspora Documentary
Sound of the Police (United States) – Directed by Stanley Nelson – Winner
Best Diaspora Narrative Feature
Our Father, The Devil (United States) – Directed by Ellie Foumbi – Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Pat Nebo – Anikulapo – Nigeria – Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Djibril Drame – Xalé – Senegal – Winner
Best Achievement in Make-Up
Campell Precious Arebamen – Mami Wata – Nigeria – Winner
Best Achievement in Soundtrack
Fight Like a Girl – Rwanda – Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Emmanuel Bassey – Gangs of Lagos – Nigeria – Winner
Best Achievement in Sound
Vianney Aube – Sira – Burkina Faso – Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Lilis Soares – Mami Wata – Nigeria – Winner
Best Achievement in Editing
Bertrand Conard – Omen – DRC – Winner
Best Achievement in Screenplay
Ben Diogay Beye – Xalé – Senegal – Winner
National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVB) Award for Best Nigerian Film
Mami Wata – Winner
Best Young/Promising Actor
Maleek Sanni – Gangs of Lagos – Winner
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Jimmy-Jean Louis – Rise – Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Rokhaya Niang – Xalé – Senegal – Winner
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood – Nigeria – Winner
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Nse Ikpe Etim – 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) – Nigeria – Winner
First Debut Feature by a Director
Baloji – Omen – DRC – Winner
Best Director
Apolline Traore – Sira – Winner
Best Film
Xalé- Senegal – Winner.