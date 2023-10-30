New Telegraph

October 30, 2023
AMAA Awards: Tobi Bakre Bags Best Actor In Leading Role Award (Full List)

Nollywood actor and BBNaija reality TV star, Tobi Bakre has bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Tobi Bakre was announced alongside other winners at the event which took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday.

New Telegraph reports that Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau, and Richard Ato Turkson hosted the event.

Also, the best of African cinema was celebrated at the awards ceremony, which brought together filmmakers from all over the world.

SEE LIST OF WINNERS BELOW:

Efere Ozaka Award For Best Short Film
Lions (Ethiopia) – Winner

Ousmane Sembene Award For Best Film In An African Language
Anikulapo (Nigeria) – Winner

Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award For Best Film By An African-born Director Living Abroad
KOFA (Nigeria/Canada) – Jude Idada – Winner

Best Diaspora Short Film
Raw Materials (Jamaica) – Directed by Sosiessia Nixon – Winner

Best Diaspora Documentary
Sound of the Police (United States) – Directed by Stanley Nelson – Winner

Best Diaspora Narrative Feature
Our Father, The Devil (United States) – Directed by Ellie Foumbi – Winner

Best Achievement in Production Design
Pat Nebo – Anikulapo – Nigeria – Winner

Best Achievement in Costume Design
Djibril Drame – Xalé – Senegal – Winner

Best Achievement in Make-Up
Campell Precious Arebamen – Mami Wata – Nigeria – Winner

Best Achievement in Soundtrack
Fight Like a Girl – Rwanda – Winner

Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Emmanuel Bassey – Gangs of Lagos – Nigeria – Winner

Best Achievement in Sound
Vianney Aube – Sira – Burkina Faso – Winner

Best Achievement in Cinematography
Lilis Soares – Mami Wata – Nigeria – Winner

Best Achievement in Editing
Bertrand Conard – Omen – DRC – Winner

Best Achievement in Screenplay
Ben Diogay Beye – Xalé – Senegal – Winner

National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVB) Award for Best Nigerian Film
Mami Wata – Winner

Best Young/Promising Actor
Maleek Sanni – Gangs of Lagos – Winner

Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Jimmy-Jean Louis – Rise – Winner

Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Rokhaya Niang – Xalé – Senegal – Winner

Best Actor in a Leading Role
Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood – Nigeria – Winner

Best Actress in a Leading Role
Nse Ikpe Etim – 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) – Nigeria – Winner

First Debut Feature by a Director
Baloji – Omen – DRC – Winner

Best Director
Apolline Traore – Sira – Winner

Best Film
Xalé- Senegal – Winner.

