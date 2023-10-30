AMAA Awards: Nse Ikpe-Etim Win Best Lead Actress Award

Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim, has become the first Nigerian actress to go home with the best lead actress award at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) after four years.

New Telegraph reports that the AMAA, ceremony which took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday was hosted by Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau, and Richard Ato Turkson

The AMAA ceremony celebrates its best of African cinema movies, which brought together filmmakers from all over the world.

Nse became the first Nigerian actress to win the best actress category in 2019 after Sola Sobowale did so for King of Boys, thanks to her performance in Izu Ojukwu’s 4-4-44 (Four-Four-Fourty-Four).

It would be recalled that in 2022, the Nigerian actresses that were nominated for best actress were Osas Ighadaro and Eniola Akinbo, also known as Niyola, for their parts in Man of God and Swallow, respectively.

However, they lost to Tanzanian actress Ikhlas Gafur Vora, who took home the trophy for Tug of War.