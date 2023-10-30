AMAA Awards: Kunle Afolayan Movie ‘Anikulapo’ Wins Best Overall Film Award

Renowned Nigerian film producer and Movie Director, Kunle Afolayan has expressed his gratitude as his movie “Anikulapo” won the best overall film at the 2023 African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

The movie, “Anikulapo” which was produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan also bagged the best achievement in production design.

Receiving the award, the filmmaker, however, dedicated the movie win to the late Pat Nebo.

READ ALSO:

Taking to his Instagram post, the 49-year-old renowned producer congratulated all the nominees and winners on Monday, expressing his gratitude and his sense of pride.

Kunle Afolayan wrote: “I feel honored and Appreciated.

“Award for Best Overall Film in an African Language “Anikulapo”.

“Award for Best Achievement in Production Design (Kunle Afolayan “Anikulapo”) Dedicated to the veteran Pat Nebo. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners.

“Congratulations to the entire team @kapmotionpictures@kap_hub@goldeneffectspictures and our partners @naijaonnetflix.”

See post below: