AMAA 2025: Lateef Adedimeji, Tina Mba, 3 Cold Dishes Make Bold Statement

Lateef Adedimeji’s “Lisabi: The Uprising,” Tina Mba and Burna Boy’s co-produced “3 Cold Dishes” are some of the Nigerians and films that shone at the 2025 Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, which held at the weekend.

The board of the Africa Film Academy (AFA), the organisers of AMAA, held the 21st edition of the continental awards ceremony amid pomp and excitement at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotels, Lagos, and these proud Nigerians and products made bold statements.

The five-hour-long awards ceremony kicked off with a performance by the Ebony band and ended with so much joy and happiness for African film practitioners who were winners and nominees alike.

The event also had a short stage drama with Pete Edochie playing the role of God and Tony Umez, a Nigerian, making inquiries. AMAA’s Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, set the ball rolling with opening speech after which six gorgeously dressed members of the jury were called to the stage to hand over the list of 26 winners.

In his speech, Anyiam-Osigwe hailed Nigerian and African film practitioners, saying their accomplishments have propelled African cinema to international recognition. “We salute Nollywood, its stars, and all the creatives who have contributed to its phenomenal success.

Your accomplishments have propelled African cinema to international recognition, and AMAA honours your industry, your talent, and contributions,” he said. A total of 26 awards were won by African film practitioners that include actors, cinematographers, producers, costumiers, light operators and more.