AMAA 2024: Femi Adebayo, Jackie Appiah, others to join African film stars at gala night

Share

African film stars including Nigeria’s Femi Adebayo, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Osita Iheme, Ghana’s Jackie Appiah, Kenya’s Kenneth Ambani, and Burkina Faso’s Charles Koutou will lead a galaxy of African film stars to the 20th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, scheduled to be held in Lagos on Saturday, November 2, 2024. This was recently confirmed by the Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Tony Anih, after a recent meeting of the board of the Africa Film Academy, owners of AMAA.

According to him, the outcome of the board meeting revealed that over 60 African film stars will attend the event as well as a long list of activities lined up for the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the continental awards ceremony.

“The 20th edition of the AMAA is a big deal and the board of AFA, owners of the continental film awards have concluded to roll out drums and make this edition memorable to all African filmmakers, creatives, nominees, and everyone who had ever been on the AMAA stage. “We are not just going to be rolling out in a big way, we are intentional about making the 20th edition one of the best AMAAs that Africans will celebrate the gathering of over 60 African film practitioners and creatives. This has always been what our late sister and founder, Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe had been planning and wished for before her death and we will actualize the dream to the glory of God, legacy of PMO and lofty strides of the African film sector,” Anih said.

Billed to be hosted in conjunction with the Lagos State Government in Nigeria at the distinguished Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja, GRA, Lagos, other African film stars and practitioners, who have confirmed attendance include Lydia Forson, Chinedu Ikedieze, Micheal Majid, Adjetey Anna, Morris Sam, and Zuby Micheals amongst several others. Anyiam-Osigwe also revealed the lineup of activities for the 2024 edition of the film and movie awards ceremony saying the 20th edition AMAA is significant.

The official activities scheduled for the 20th edition started with the AMAA coffee book launch, this will be followed by a two-day AMAA Africa fashion show and trade ex- hibition between October 31, 2024 and November 1, 2024 at the Amore Gardens, Lekki, Phase I, Lagos. The AMAA Africa night of legends takes over on Friday, November 1, 2025 at the Amore Gardens, Lekki Phase I, Lagos, after which the gala night cum awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at the exquisite Balmoral convention center.

Share

Please follow and like us: