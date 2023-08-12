AMAA 2023: Screening College Begins Movie Selections

In a show of commitment to ensure the continuity of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) despite the untimely demise of the founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the Board of the global award organisation has approved the commencement of preparation for film selection.

In line with this board’s approval, the AMAA Screening College has started the sorting of the 389 entries from over 45 countries that have already submitted data for consideration. According to the Chairman of the College, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, a renowned film critic and academic, the screening will be in three stages before successful entries will be forwarded to the board of the International Jury of the award ceremony.

The board will then determine the works that will make it into the 26 categories of the award. “We have the approval of the board to commence the process for this year’s AMAA award after the tragedy of the demise of the founder. AMAA is a legacy of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, which we will preserve and continue to nurture in her honour.

The Screening College has started work. We have three stages of screening with the last stage being the College of Screeners and films selected from the three stages of selection will qualify for nomination as will be decided by Board of AMAA International Jury,” Husseini stated.

The first stage is the pre-selection, which will last four weeks. This stage involves film critics, film scholars, filmmakers, and enthusiasts from across the continent to ensure that only the best of the entries make the final selection cut.

Next, the college will begin screening at the level of the College of Screeners; this will last another two weeks before the jurors meet to decide the nominees that will be announced at the nomination event.