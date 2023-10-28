Amaa 2023: Kcee, Yinka Davies, Zadok To Perform

At least four music stars have been confirmed to thrill attendees of the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards on Sunday, October 29, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria.

This announcement was made by AMAA 2023 technical head, Kingsley James, in a recent chat with the media. James announced that KCee, Yinka Davies, Camido and Zadok will be performing to thrill attendees from different parts of the world at the 19th edition of the continental film award billed to take place at the Balmoral convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on the preparations for the show, James said: “The legacy of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe lives on in our heart, hence, our determination to deliver an experience reminiscent of her presence this year.”

This announcement is coming after AMAA Chief Operating Officer, Tony Anih, announced the trio of Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau and Richard Ato Turkson as the hosts for the 19th edition of AMAAs. Anih also announced that popular film star Jimmy Jean-Louis will also be attending this year’s event.

Meanwhile, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, a member of the board of AFA, owners of AMAA, said the awards ceremony would surpass attendees and industry practitioners’ expectations. Anyiam-Osigwe said: “It’s been a long time coming for AMAA and the 19th edition is special and dear to us as a board and members of the family.

We would be honoring our beloved sister, who was passionate about AMAA, the industry and Africa till her death and we would be giving a tip of what is to be expected at the 20th edition.”

The 2023 edition of the AMAAs is in line with the strategic partnership which the board of AMAA and the Lagos State Government got into in 2021 before the death of the founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. The 19th edition is themed Renaissance: Legacy in motion.