AM Best Assigns B+ (Stable Outlook) Rating To Linkage Assurance

Share

Linkage Assurance Plc, a prominent non-life insurance company in Nigeria, has been assigned a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) of “B+” by AM Best, a leading global credit rating agency. The outlook for both the credit rating and the issuer credit profile is stable.

AM Best’s rating reflects Linkage Assurance’s strong balance sheet strength, in addition to its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile, and effective enterprise risk management framework.

This development places Linkage Assurance Plc among the select Nigerian insurers evaluated by AM Best, reaffirming its position as a significant player in the country’s insurance landscape.

Linkage Assurance Plc is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and currently operates 14 branches across Nigeria.

The stable outlook signifies that, barring unforeseen events, Linkage Assurance Plc is expected to maintain its current credit profile over the near to medium term.

Share