New Telegraph

August 7, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 7, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. AM Best affirms…

AM Best affirms WAICA Re’s rating

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1 minute read

AM Best has confirmed Waica Re’s financial strength rating of “B” (fair) and its long-term credit rating of “bb+”. The outlook for the former is stable, while it is negative for the latter. The Sierra Leone reinsurer’s ratings are no longer “under review with negative implications.” The negative outlook on the longterm credit rating reflects the pressure exerted on the company as a result of its high exposure to investment risks in Ghana. The rating agency praised Waica Re’s strong operating performance, which was evidenced by a five-year average combined ratio (2018-2022) of 87.9 per cent and a return on equity (ROE) of 15.3 per cent.

Post Views: 70

Read Previous

Ibidunni Oladayo: A Rising Star On Global Stage
Read Next

H1’23: AXA delivers robust growth in tech lines