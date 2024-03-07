ALX Receives GAGE’s EdTech Company of the Year Award

ALX, Africa’s leading tech accelerator dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, has received the Edtech Company of the Year award by the prestigious GAGE Awards. According to the company, the recognition demonstrates its dedication to developing talents to propel Africa’s innovation industry forward.

The GAGE Awards, Africa’s biggest digital awards, renowned for celebrating excellence and innovation, has bestowed the accolade upon ALX in recognition of its exceptional contributions to the tech industry. “With a focus on empowering young people and providing them with the knowledge, skills, and support they need for a successful tech career, ALX emerged as a beacon of innovation and a catalyst for personal and professional growth,” the Country General Manager, ALX Nigeria, Ruby Igwe, said. He expressed gratitude for the honour, stating, “we are truly honoured to be recognised as the Tech Accelerator of the Year by GAGE.

This award is proof of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, whose passion, creativity, and relentless pursuit of excellence have been the driving force of our success. And most importantly, I want to express my gratitude to the inspiring ALX learners and fellows across Nigeria and Africa, who made our receipt of this award possible by continuing to defy the odds, break barriers, and transform our world for the better, by doing hard things.”