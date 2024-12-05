ALX Reaffirms Commitment To Innovation In Startup

Share

A leading startup and career accelerator, ALX, has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges through entrepreneurship by hosting an impactful online pitch session featuring 10 promising startups from its ecosystem.

The event provided a platform for the startups to present their innovative business solutions and models, receiving valuable feedback from a panel of three expert judges.

Grow Kinesis, a groundbreaking health and fitness digital solution, clinched first place position among other impressive solutions such as second-placed Helgg, a micro-mobility company of e-vehicles, and third-placed Uri Creative, a creative marketplace and digital analytical tool.

Entrepreneurship Development Manager for ALX in Nigeria, Joshua Ebinabo, expressed his pleasure at the event and the strides made by participating startups.

He said: “ALX is committed to empowering entrepreneurs with the tools, mentorship, and opportunities they need to transform their ideas into solutions that tackle global challenges.

With this pitch session, we showcase incredible potential within our ecosystem. Watching these startups grow, innovate, and inspire is a privilege.”

The session also featured feedback from the panel of expert judges, who applauded the ingenuity, creativity, and determination of the participants. They said the constructive critique will enable the startups to refine their strategies and amplify their impact.

The other participating startups were Afren, a digital platform bridging the gap between clients and freelancers, Browpay, an innovative hybrid of payment and supply solution, Delivit, a lastmile delivery solution, Chao, a fast and reliable food and essentials delivery service, Haidy Food, a wholesale e-commerce platform, Medrack Health, a health-tech and pharmaceutical solu – tions provider, and Viscio Express, an Agro-Logistics provider and transport solution.

