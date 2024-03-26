ALX Partners Enugu To Train 5,000 Youths On AI

A leading tech company, Africa Leadership Accelerator, otherwise known as ALX and Enugu State government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, at the weekend announced a joint effort to provide Artificial Intelligence Career Essentials (AiCE) course to 5,000 youths in the state.

The collaboration is aimed at equipping young people in the state with essential skills in artificial intelligence (AI) and prepares them for the rapidly evolving tech-driven job market. Officials of ALX and the Enugu State government pledged their commitment to democratising access to high-quality tech education and fostering economic empowerment among the youth, by offering this course.

Speaking at a press conference at the NUJ Enugu Press Centre, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lloyd Ekweremadu, emphasised the importance of such collaboration in driving socio-economic development and youth empowerment in the state. He said: “Enugu State recognises the significance of equipping our youth with relevant skills to excel in today’s tech-driven world and also compete globally in the technology and ICT space.