ALX Graduates 2,000 Tech Leaders As New Cohort Joins AiCE Course

No fewer than 2,000 AWS Cloud and Salesforce learners of ALX, Africa’s leading tech career accelerator, have graduated as the company welcomed its second cohort of learners to its AiCE (Artificial Intelligence Career Essentials) course.

This exercise, according to the company, shows its dedication to aligning with the 3MTT goals of the federal government to produce budding tech professionals skilled in Salesforce Solutions Architects and AWS Cloud Specialists.

It also announced the intake of another 23,000 students from across the country to begin their journey as skilled tech professionals in Artificial Intelligence Career Essentials, which can be found alongside other tech courses such as data analytics and AWS cloud computing on its website.

Speaking at the occasion, the Country General Manager of ALX, Ruby Igwe, emphasised the impact the organisation is making in producing world-class tech talents. Igwe stated: “ALX is dedicated to equipping learners with the skills required to drive innovation and economic growth in Nigeria.

This we do for the development of Nigeria’s digital economy, and even for Africa at large.” Ruby further reassured the graduates and new intakes about ALX Nigeria’s dedication to sustaining a thriving community. “ALX is very honoured to be part of the journey of each learner and fellow, and we are here to support them in whatever phase they are in their development.

ALX always has their back. “ALX remains at the forefront of tech career acceleration, providing learners with access to innovative curricula, industry mentors, and hands-on experience. “The graduation ceremony and the commencement of the second AiCE cohort are indicative of ALX’s ongoing efforts to bridge the skills gap and empower individuals to succeed in the digital age.”