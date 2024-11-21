ALX Emphasises Community Inclusiveness In Digital Innovation

Share

A LX, Africa’s leading tech accelerator, has reiterated the campaign for inclusiveness of the Nigerian youths and all other stakeholders in the technology innovation in the country.

With its participation in the Akwa Ibom Tech Week and the Ogun Digital Summit, the company said it has demonstrated its commitment to tech skills acquisition and fostering inclusive growth across Nigeria.

The Country General Manager for ALX Nigeria, Ruby Igwe, who attended the Akwa Ibom Tech Expo, spoke in a panel session discussing on the topic ‘Leveraging Innovation for Inclusive Growth’.

She emphasised the critical role of building an inclusive community encouraging freedom and innovation through tech skills empowerment. “ALX is an organisation focused on development, providing opportunities for the millions of African and Nigerian youths that make up our community.

We recognise the uniqueness of each member of our community and encourage them to be themselves. “When we think about innovation we encourage our community members to come from a problem-solving approach.

Focusing on the problem and interrogating it with the right data will only lead to coming up with the right solution,” Ruby stated.

Fellowship Specialist at ALX Nigeria, Nkechi Belinda Idinmachi, highlighted the global talent shortage driven by widespread digital transformation across ororganisations.

She noted: “There is a massive shortage of talent globally with a projected spike of 83 million by 2023. ALX is on a mission to create more opportunities for young Africans, and to date, we have trained over 200,000 young people across Africa. We have mastered training at scale with our infrastructure.”

