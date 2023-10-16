Always Write Fair, Unbiased Reports, Pastor Akinade Charges Journalists

Pastor Joseph Akinlolu Akinade of the C.A.C Eagles Wing Assembly, Wakaye, Ibadan, Oyo State, has enjoined journalists in the country to always write to expose evil and ensure fairness, devoid of bias and compromise in their reportage, in order to better the socio-political conditions of the country.

He said this yesterday in his sermon during the commemoration of the 2023 Press Week of the Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by Comrade Demola Babalola. The Service kicked off the week-long activities that will be declared open today by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Quoting from Exodus 23: 1-8, Pastor Akinade who lampooned some journalists whose stock-in-trade is blackmailing influential persons in the society with the objective of extorting them, charged the reporters to be wary of their life’s safety, their future and how to better the society they live in.

He emphasized verses 1-4 of the Bible text which say that: “You shall not repeat a false report. You shall not follow the crowd in doing wrong. You shall not favour the poor in a lawsuit. When you come upon your enemy’s ox or donkey going astray, you must see to it that it is returned”.

While asking them to always write to expose evils in the country, not minding whose horse is gored, the Pastor said: “What type of news do people hear about you? Do you live a good life? As a reporter, what do people also report about you? While working today, always remember tomorrow. Do not destroy others through your report because of money.

“Expose evil people. Let people in the society know what is not good. Don’t report to cause mayhem in the society. Be mindful of your life and those of your family.

“Don’t let people know you for evil; write the truth always. Be fair to all without prejudice. Always balance your stories. Don’t report in order to blackmail influential people because of money you want to collect from them. Report what you know and not false news you are not sure of”, he counselled.

In his address, the NUJ Chairman, Babalola, urged Ministers of God generally to always strive to preach salvation to their congregants and the zeal to work in line with the kind of prayers they offer.

“He said that a recent report had it that Afghanistan was rated first in the practice of praying while Nigeria came second globally, yet Nigeria is rated so high in socio-economic and political malaise.

“To him, this is antithetical and men of God should strive to correct it for Nigeria to grow and match up to other leading countries among the comity of nations.

Flanked by his executive members and some NUJ National Officers, Babalola who promised that his members would continue to give accurate reports about happenings in the society, danced gleefully to the scintillating gospel lyrics rendered by the wife of the Pastor, the popular Evangelist (Dr) Rachael Oluwabukola Akinade (a.ka. Senwele Jesu).