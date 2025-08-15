Always Wear Bra, Pants, Biodun Stephen Urges Ladies

Nollywood filmmaker, Biodun Stephen, has advised young women to always wear underwear when in public spaces. Her advice comes in response to a recent viral incident involving a female passenger on an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos.

On August 10, videos circulated online showing passenger Comfort Emmanson in a heated altercation with flight attendants and later with airport security. During the struggle, her breasts were exposed as security personnel forcibly removed her from the plane.

According to Ibom Air, the incident began before takeoff when Emmanson refused to switch off her mobile phone, violating aviation safety rules. After another passenger turned off her device, she reportedly became enraged. Upon landing in Lagos, she allegedly assaulted a flight attendant.

Emmanson was remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged assault and property damage. Reacting to the incident, Stephen took to Instagram to emphasise the importance of wearing underwear, especially in situations that could lead to physical altercations.

The filmmaker recalled previously advising young women to wear bras and panties but facing backlash for her stance. “I do recall few years ago when I did a video that people should stop going without panties.

After sometimes, I also warned that people should always deem it fit to wear bra. Some of you said you can do whatever you like with your breast,” she said in a video. “Can you all see what has happened now? The girl from the Ibom Airline.

She knew she was not wearing bra or panties and she still wanted to fight. “At least if you want to warfare, you must have the necessary tools of weaponry.

Eg. You wear pants and bra. Because that lady wore leggings that day and I believed she did not also wear a pant. “Did you see her two breasts out? People that were not supposed to see it, they all did.

Once you people wear body hugs, you refuse to wear bra. “… I’m saying it again, wear your bra, wear your pants — so that when the spirit of Hulk Hogan enters you, you’ll be ready for battle.”