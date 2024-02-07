Always Question Source Of Your Children’s Wealth, Kanayo Advises Parents

Veteran Nigerian actor, Kanayo .O. Kanayo, has advised parents to always know their children’s source of income whenever they bring money home.

The legendary actor made this known while speaking at a programme he listed the menace as the cause of death of many parents.

He claims that some children who have no reliable job will come home with expensive phones and cars and their parents won’t ask any questions.

Instead, some of those parents will go to church and give testimonies for their children’s new wealth.

He opined that as a parent, it is wrong to do so and instead parents should make sure not to encourage such, but always condemn it if it’s illegal.

He received a standing ovation from the crowd who applauded him for his wise words.

Kanayo O. Kanayo has urged parents to question the source of their children’s sudden wealth. pic.twitter.com/inFWqUTqUt — @ (@OneJoblessBoy) February 6, 2024