Alves’s rape trial begins in Spain

Former Barcelona and Brazil football player Dani Alves has gone on trial in Spain accused of raping a woman in a nightclub. The 40-year-old has been in prison without bail for more than a year since the alleged incident took place in December 2022. Alves could face up 12 years in prison if found guilty. He first denied having met his accuser, but later said they had had consensual sex. His trial ends tomorrow.

More than 30 people, including Dani Alves and his estranged wife, are expected to testify. The Barcelona court yesterday denied his request to suspend the trial so that he could be given more time to prepare – rejecting his claim that he had suffered a trial by media. Dani Alves’s accuser said he lured her into a toilet in the VIP section of a nightclub in Barcelona, and then forced her to have sex with him. He was formally charged in August and a court later decided that there was enough evidence to send him to trial.