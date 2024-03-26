Alves Set To Be Released Pending Appeal

International football star Dani Alves can be conditionally released from jail after he paid bail of £1m (£853,000). Alves was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison last month, after a court found him guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022. Yesterday, the court in Spain gave the former Barcelona and Brazil footballer permission to leave jail pending his appeal, after he made the stated bail. The 40-year-old has been held in pre-trial detention since January 2023.

“We hereby inform you that the deposit of Daniel Alves’ bail has been registered in the accounts of the 21st section of the Barcelona Court,” said a statement. However, a lawyer for the rape victim has called the decision to allow him to leave jail “a scandal”.

Speaking last week, Ester Garcia said: “To me, it’s a scandal that they let a person who they know can get a million euros in no time walk free.” Ms Garcia told RAC1 radio she was “outraged and dissatisfied” with the ruling, adding it was “a justice system for the rich” and that she would lodge an appeal.