Aluo Counts Blessing Over NNL Progress

..as pre- season seminar begins in Ikenne

Chairman of Nigeria National League ( NNL), Mr. George Aluo has expressed happiness with the progress made by the league in the past year even as he urged teams that will take part in the 2024/2025 season to do better than last year’s teams.

He stated this in his opening speech at this year’s pre-season seminar organised for coaches and media officers of the most important league in the country.

According to him, the decision of the league board to be firm and unbiased in their decision not bend the rules of the game contributed greatly to a youthful team like Beyond Limits winning the league while El Kanemi of Maiduguri apart from winning the President Federation Cup is one of the only two teams that are presently unbeaten in the ongoing NPFL League.

Aluo further explained that the seminar became necessary considering the successes recorded in the maiden edition, hoping that what the participants will learn will rob off on the league.

“You know that in football there are four groups very dear to FIFA, CAF and NFF and those groups are the players and coaches, referees, media and the fans. We bring the coaches here every year to get them better equipped because when the coaches are technically sound, the fans will watch good football.

“The referees on their part are the ones with the yam and knife and it’s what they give you in the field of play that you’re going to take.

But the referees have laws and we need to be acquainted with those laws which is very dynamic and that was why we brought one of the best brains in refereeing in the country to be part of this seminar.”

