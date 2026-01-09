Alumnus Appeals To Ondo Govt, OSOPADEC, NDDC To Complete Abandoned OAUSTECH Hostel

Amid growing concerns from students and stakeholders over infrastructure deficits in tertiary institutions across the country, an alumnus of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, has appealed to the Ondo State Government, the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to urgently complete the abandoned students’ hostel project in the institution.

Afeez, who is the Immediate Past Senate President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), made the appeal in a statement issued on Tuesday, expressing concern over the continued operation of OAUSTECH as a largely nonresidential campus.

He said the absence of functional on-campus hostel facilities has continued to pose serious challenges to students’ welfare, safety and academic performance. According to him, students are compelled to live off-campus and commute long distances daily to attend lectures, exposing them to security risks, road accidents and other social vices.