Alumni’re trailblazers in education funding, says Ex-VC

Commends UGSOSA for school’s infrastructural development

Alumni associations all over the world have become trail blazers in massively investment in academic and infrastructural development of their alma maters to cushion the enormous challenges facing the education sector, ranging from inadequate funding, low teacher quality, poor infrastructure, insecurity, unethical practices, to poor monitoring and supervision and inconsistent education policy, a former Vice Chancellor, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, has said. Ajibefun added that despite the transformation in the education sector through the implementation of different policies, the education sector in Nigeria, at all levels, the need for more diverse income sources has become pertinent in circumstances where governments have been less willing to invest in education. Adequate funding of education, he said, is critical, because education “is the bedrock of socioeconomic development of any nation. A good education offers citizens the opportunity to live better and more meaningful lives. Education creates opportunities for people to solve societal problems.” “Nigeria’s situation today calls for Alumni active involvement in education funding and schools’ development.

The current infrastructural decay, inadequate teachers, dilapidated classrooms and laboratories are serious challenges that act as obstacles to quality education. In addition, the economic situation in Nigeria has incapacitated many parents in financing the education of their children. “Government at various levels also find it difficult to allocate enough resources to take care of the challenges facing the Nigerian education sector. It is a known fact that the government alone cannot fund education. This is true of any nation, no matter how rich it is. Private sector involvement in education is therefore critical in providing quality education. Nigeria cannot be an exception. It is therefore important for schools to look into the direction of fundraising through alumni associations.” Delivering an alumni lecture at the occasion of Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the United Grammar School (UGS), Ode Irele, Ondo State, titled “Education and National Development: The Role of Alumni Association” he said alumni are greatest asset of a school and most loyal supporters, as fundraising prospects for any school, generate invaluable word-ofmouth marketing among their social and professional networks and are great role models for current students and are often well placed to offer practical support to students as they start their careers. “Alumni are often in the position to engage the expertise of the school in their professional career. Alumni are the ambassadors of their schools. They take the knowledge acquired from the school to different places and to their professional and social networks. Therefore, a school that maintains a good relationship with its alumni will also enjoy positive promotion from the alumni and vice versa. Hence, it is important to maintain effective communication channels with alumni to keep them informed of the school’s achievements and make them part of the school’s future, and not just its past.” Commending members of the United Grammar School Old Student Association, (UGSOSA) of which he is a member, Ajibefun urged them to maintain, nurture, develop, and manage their relationship for mutual long-term benefits, adding “Alumni are the only stakeholders you cannot exchange. You might lose students, even dismiss staff, and ownership might change, but alumni are there for a lifetime.”

According to him, several schools globally and locally depend on their alumni for major developmental projects. ‘For instance, Harvard University alumni donate billions of dollars to their alma mater annually. Harvard University is a leading university in the world. This is also true of many leading universities in the world. The Alumni Association at Harvard has played a very significant role for the University to achieve its present status. In an impact Survey carried out by Harvard University on its Alumni, over 24,000 Harvard alumni responded to the Survey and shared their accomplishments. Based on those responses, it was reported that Harvard alumni founded an estimated 146,429 ventures generating approximately $3.9 trillion annual revenues in 2013. That equates roughly to the GDP of Germany, the fourth largest economy in the world.’ Ajibefun disclosed that one of the programmes of support for Harvard University by its Alumni is the Harvard Annual Giving Programme tagged Your Gift Makes a Difference.

“Harvard relies on the generosity of its Alumni and more than 30,000 College alumni give to the University each year, joined by college parents and alumni from the Graduate School. “By supporting pioneering initiatives, the Alumni support ensures that Harvard can advance its leadership across all areas of human and scientific discovery. Through the support of its Alumni, Harvard gets the largest-ever donation from the family of a Hong Kong-born investor with a whooping sum of $350 Million to his Alma Mater. The experience of Harvard demonstrates the remarkable breadth and depth of alumni impact across sectors, industries and communities globally. “ Earlier, National President of the United Grammar School Old Students Association (UGSOSA) Elder Bayowale Iji, commended founders of the school and its over 16,000 alumni over its 60 years of existence, for their support to the school. He paid glowing tribute to the founding fathers of this association and its former president, Prof. Olabode Ogunsami, for leading its rebirth in 2019, members of the Diamond Jubilee Committee led by Sir. Wumi Akinmoju, and the entire old students of the school in Nigeria and the Diaspora who have carried out renovations and furnishing of several classrooms and the school’s administrative block, besides attracting a World Bank project to the school. Over 50 awards were presented to deserving alumni and current students of the school as part of the weeklong activities which featured inter-house sports, inter-schools’ quiz competition and cultural displays.

