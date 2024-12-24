Alumni Reject Proposed Renaming Of UNIABUJA

Share

The Alumni Association and ex-students leaders of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has rejected Federal Government’s proposal to rename the institution after former Nigerian Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon.

Convener of the association, Habeeb Abdulkadir, in a statement made available to journalists, yesterday, in Abuja, insisted the move was a right step in the wrong direction, as he cited potential destruction of the university’s legacy, significant social and financial costs, and logistical challenges.

Acknowledging the intention to honour Yakubu Gowon’s contributions to national unity, the alumni association however argued that renaming the university would negate its branding efforts, complicate administrative processes, and diminish its accumulated prestige.

According to the Association, the name, University of Abuja, was indeed a national symbol having reflected the institution’s geographical and national identity, which symbolises a connection to Abuja, the nation’s centre for unity, which represents the convergence of Nigeria’s diverse cultures, ethnicities, and histories. Abdukadir said:

“To formally register our displeasure with the proposed name change and propose more fitting and less disruptive ways of achieving the intended benefits, we have submitted letters to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the respective leaders of the upper and lower legislative chambers (with the attention of their respective Committees on Education chairmen), the Minister of Education, and the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC).

Share

Please follow and like us: