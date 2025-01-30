Alumni Plays Significant Role In Nationbuilding, Says ECHSOSA President

Share

The President of the Ebenezer Comprehensive High School Old Students Association (ECHSOSA) Class of 1999, (aka The Pacesetters), Opeyemi Folawewo, has underscored the imperative of alumni to the socio-cultural and economic development of not just the school but the community as a whole and the country in general.

He noted that alumni play a significant role in nationbuilding, stressing that alumni can make a positive impact.

Folawewo stated this in his address on Monday at the presention of awards to the best student in science, art and commercial respectively, by paying for their West African Examination Council (WAEC) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) 2025 as part of their Coporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The beneficiaries of this award are: Afolarin Adisa (Science class), Oluwatobi Favour Art class), and Aremu (Commercial class).

In the address titled “The Role of Alumni in Nation Building”, Folawewo said the contributions of alumni can be seen in various aspects of society.

