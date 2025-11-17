Alumni launch N500m Development Fund

Old students of Ahmadiyya Grammar School, Ogbagi Akoko (AGSO) in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State have unveiled plans to raise N500 million to revamp the school, signalling a bold effort to restore its academic excellence.

The Vice President of the Alumni Association, Surajudeen Abdusalam-Alada, said the launch would be part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the institution.

‎

‎Abdusalam-Alada emphasised that the fund reflects their commitment to enhancing education and serving as a model for collaboration between private citizens and the government.

‎

‎ According to him, notable alumni supported the initiative, including the current Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo.

‎

‎He disclosed that the N500 million fund will be directed toward several high-impact projects, including the construction of a modern ICT centre, which will be fully equipped to provide students with access to global learning.

‎

‎He said, “N500 million may sound like big money, I know some of our other schools that are marking their 50th are putting the bar at N100 million, but we are ambitious in our school.

“Faith and hard work are actually our motto. We believe in faith and hard work. And we believe that by working hard, we’ll be able to raise such money.

‎

‎”We are expecting alumni members and friends of the alumni of the school to come to our aid. And the good news is that as we prepare for this anniversary, funds have been coming in from these people, with the aim of reaching our target.

‎

‎”If we must mention it, the chief launcher for the day will be the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Matrix Energy Nigeria, Alhaji Aliu Abdulkabir.

“And we also expect that the Honourable Minister of Interior will be the chair of the day. Quite a few notable members of the public are expected to donate generously to our cause. We also expect the government to chip in.

‎

‎”To answer what this money will be deployed for, we are working on the construction of an ICT centre to be supported by notable men in society, including members of the National Assembly from that area. We intend to have the ICT centre fully built and equipped.

‎

‎”Then we intend to complete the boys’ hostel, and we want to bring back the boarding school. We also intend to assist the government in renovating the block of classrooms built under the late Dr Agagu’s regime.

“We want to modernise and digitise the library. We want to change the narrative around our library and make it a standard for other schools. It will be an e-library where children will have access to resources from around the world.”

‎

‎Abdusalam also highlighted the role of foreign and interstate teachers in enriching the school’s academic environment in earlier years. ‎He revealed that plans are underway to engage retired alumni and professionals to teach core subjects, helping bridge gaps in staffing and improving the quality of education for students.

‎

‎Speaking on the return of faith-based schools to the original owners, the alumni noted that capability and strategy, not sentiment, should guide such decisions.

‎

His words, ‎”If missions want their school back, they should present the strategy and parameters for handling the schools to the government. If the government looks at it and it is something good, then the government may consider giving such schools back. I know the government will be happy to yield the responsibility of such ventures to capable missions.

‎

‎”However, we would warn against sentiments. It is only when you are ready and capable of handling such ventures that you should come forward.”

‎

‎The alumni reaffirmed their commitment to making Ahmadiyya Grammar School a benchmark for educational excellence and a model for alumni-driven development in Nigeria.