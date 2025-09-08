Alumni Honour Former TUC Secretary, Others

The Immediate past Secretary of Trade Union Congress (TUC), in Ondo State, Dr Gideon Olusola Bakare, has been honoured by the Federal Government College (FGC) Idoani Alumni Association.

Apart from Barake, who bagged the most outstanding alumni award, others, including Grace Oseyemi, the Lagos chapter of the association, and the Akure Chapter of the association, which bagged the overall winner of the Olympic Games.

The Akure Mega Chapter also celebrated a prestigious individual honour as Bakare, President of Akure Mega Chapter and immediate past Secretary of the TUC, who was decorated as the most outstanding alumnus of the year 2025, male category

Bakare’s recognition drew resounding applause, with members and colleagues commending his dedication to alumni growth, leadership excellence, and societal contributions.

Speaking with journalists after the award, Bakare urged association members to become more involved in the association’s activities and in supporting their alma mater.

He emphasised the importance of teamwork among executive members, stating that the welfare of members and the development of the school must be prioritised, achievable only through collective effort.

Dr. Bakare also expressed appreciation to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for fostering an enabling environment that allows alumni associations to contribute meaningfully to their former schools.

He also appreciated past leaders and ancestors of the Akure Mega Chapter of the alumni who, from time to time, rose to the challenges and the needs of the association whenever they were called upon.

He called on former students to support their alma mater, noting that the government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of funding the education sector. He further appealed to private individuals and philanthropists to partner with the government in uplifting education in the country.

“Education remains the key to breaking the cycle of poverty and empowering indigent children to build a brighter future. It is the greatest opportunity for children living in poverty,” he said.

According to Bakare, alumni have a responsibility to mobilise resources and create educational opportunities for the next generation.