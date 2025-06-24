Alumni Donates Clinic To School, Sets To Train Students

Share

The 1971–1975 set of Ansar-Ud-Deen College, Isolo, Lagos, under the banner of the Ansar-Ud-Deen College Isolo Old Students’ Association (ADCIOSA) has announced its plan to donate a fully equipped health center to the school.

The alumni also announced its decision to provide skill acquisition training for students, and reward outstanding academic performance as part of activities to mark it 50th graduation anniversary.

Speaking at a press conference held at the school premises on Monday, the Chairman of the set, Mr Lateef Olaseinde Karim, SAN, said the golden jubilee celebration will commence on Thursday with a special assembly involving staff, students, and invited guests.

A key highlight of the event, according to him, will be the official handing over of the newly built and fully furnished clinic for use by the school and the surrounding community.

Following the clinic’s commissioning, students will participate in entrepreneurship training organized in collaboration with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), focusing on sectors such as the food industry, ICT, fashion, and entertainment.

“This initiative is aimed at equipping the students with entrepreneurial skills that align with their talents and interests, while also exposing them to available opportunities through LSETF,” Karim stated.

He added that the day’s program will also include lunch with the students, an opportunity for interactive engagement, and reflections on their own school days in Isolo during the early 1970s.

Another scheduled activity is a novelty football match between the current school team and an ‘All Stars’ alumni team, to further foster camaraderie.

The celebrations will continue with a special Jumat service at the Adisa Thomas Central Mosque, Old Secretariat, Ikeja, to offer thanks to God and honour the memory of deceased members of the set.

Later in the day, a gala night will be held in GRA, Ikeja, featuring awards of recognition to distinguished alumni and the official launch of an endowment fund.

“The purpose of the endowment fund is to ensure the sustainable operation and maintenance of the school clinic, as well as to provide annual bursary awards to the overall best student in each class from JSS 1 to SSS 3,” Karim explained.

He added that notable alumni and prominent Nigerians are expected at the gala to lend their support and contribute to the fund.

Karim fondly recalled that over 100 students enrolled in the college in January 1971 and graduated together in June 1975, forming lifelong friendships and partnerships.

“To the glory of God, we have all gone on to pursue our individual paths, making significant contributions to state and national development across various sectors, including public service, academia, and industry.

“Sadly, 33 of our colleagues have passed on over the years, and we remember them with prayers and fond memories,” he concluded.

