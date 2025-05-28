Alumni Beg Otti To Rescue School From Mismanagement

Share

The Alumni of the prestigious Eziama High School in Aba have pleaded with GoviAlex Otti to quickly intervene by taking over the school from the church in charge to save it from complete collapse.

New Telegraph reports that Eziama High School was among the schools handed over to missions (churches); by the Abia state government about 12 years ago, hoping the churches will restore the schools, but the situation has gotten worse.

The Alumni, in a communique issued after the Old Boys Association, 1988 Class Re-union Annual General Meeting in Aba, decried the infrastructural decay and the current condition of their alma mater.

In the communique jointly signed by the newly elected President, Comrade James Chikwendu; Chidozie Edede, Secretary and the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Cosmas Ibeabuchi, they said that the once-renowned school has become a shadow of its former self.

