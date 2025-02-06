Alumni Association Plays Significant Role In Nation Building –ECHSOSA President

Share

The president of the Ebenezer Comprehensive High School Old Students Association (ECHSOSA) Class of 1999, nicknamed ‘The Pacesetters’, Comrade Opeyemi Folawewo, has underscored the imperative of alumni association to the sociocultural and economic development of not just the school but the community as a whole and the country in general.

He noted that alumni association plays a significant role in nation-building, stressing that it can make a positive impact.

Folawewo stated this in his address at the presention of awards to the best students in science, art and commercial respectively, by paying for their West African Examination Council (WAEC) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) 2025 as part of their Coporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The beneficiaries of the awards are: Afolarin Adisa (Science class), Oluwatobi Favour (Art class), and Aremu (Commercial class). In the address titled “The Role of Alumni in Nation Building”, Comrade Folawewo, said the contributions of alumni can be seen in various aspects of society.”

