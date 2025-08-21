ALTON: States With Unfriendly Policies Risk Missing Out On $1bn Telecoms Investments

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has cautioned state governments against imposing excessive levies and bureaucratic bottlenecks, warning that hostile policies could exclude them from over $1 billion in telecom investments flowing into the country.

ALTON Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, stated that while Nigeria’s telecoms sector is experiencing a resurgence in infrastructure investment after years of stagnation, states with unfriendly regulations risked being left behind. “Where telecoms deployment faces obstacles, investments will shift to more cooperative states, leaving residents in hostile regions with poorer connectivity,” Adebayo said.

He highlighted challenges such as multiple taxes, delayed right-of-way approvals, and vandalism as major barriers to expansion. Operators currently grapple with up to 56 different taxes and levies, though relief is expected in 2026 when federal tax reforms take effect. “We cannot keep begging for cooperation indefinitely,” Adebayo warned.

Recent data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) reveals over $1 billion in telecom investments this year alone, driven partly by the NCC’s approval of tariff adjustments, the first in nearly a decade. This surge follows a 50 per cent increase in voice calls, messages, and data tariffs approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, disclosed this during a media engagement with journalists in Lagos on Friday. He explained that the tariff adjustment, implemented in January and February 2025, allowed mobile network operators to raise prices by up to 50 per cent after nearly a decade of fixed rates. This policy shift, according to him, has spurred significant investment into the sector.

Maida stated: “This act alone has allowed investments to flow in. We will be revealing more specific figures in the coming weeks after verification, but we are talking about over a billion dollars worth of investment in 2025 alone.” He emphasised that the move restored investor confidence, reversing a trend of underinvestment that had hindered network expansion and service quality improvements.

According to him, the previous imbalance in the sector’s value chain, where tower companies could adjust prices annually for inflation and exchange rate fluctuations while mobile operators could not, had discouraged fresh investments. “This is an industry that requires continuous investment.

The world is moving ahead, and if we do not create the right conditions, we will be left behind,” he warned. The NCC boss noted that the commission had revisited the guiding principles of the 2000 Telecom Policy and the 2003 Communications Act, allowing market forces to determine fair pricing while ensuring healthy competition to protect consumers.

He revealed that new equipment ordered had begun arriving in the country since June, with network expansion and upgrades already in progress starting from the North Central and FCT, stating that bit will soon be extended to Lagos and other parts of the country. “We are closely tracking the rollout.

We hold weekly calls with operators to monitor how many sites are being built, upgrades done, and we step in when they encounter challenges with authorities,” Maida said, adding that the investments would enhance network capacity, improve service quality, and keep Nigeria competitive in the global telecom landscape. This has spurred operators to expand base stations, deploy fibre networks, and enhance site security.

Adebayo described the current rollout as the most aggressive since the pre-COVID era, but stressed that inconsistent state policies threaten equitable growth. Meanwhile, operators spend over 40 million litres of diesel monthly to sustain operations, underscoring the financial strain worsened by regulatory hurdles.

The NCC is collaborating with security agencies to protect infrastructure, but Adebayo urged public vigilance against vandalism. States that facilitate telecom growth, he noted, will benefit from improved connectivity, job creation, and digital inclusion, while those that don’t risk widening the digital divide. He said: “Telecom is not just about calls and data, it’s an economic enabler. For sustainable progress, all stakeholders, especially state governments, must collaborate.”