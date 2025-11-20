ALTON Organizes First Telecom Industry Compliance Mgt Forum

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has announced the maiden edition of the Telecoms Industry Compliance Management Forum (CMF), a strategic initiative designed to deepen the culture of compliance and strengthen industry self-regulation in Nigeria’s digital economy.

Endorsed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Forum will bring together key stakeholders, regulators, and policy institutions to discuss practical measures for embedding compliance and governance as essential pillars for sustainable industry growth.

Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, will deliver the keynote address titled: “Tax Compliance and the Business of Service Quality under the 2025 Fiscal Policy Framework.”

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, will also speak on “Compliance, Governance, and Quality of Experience: Building Trust and Service Excellence in Nigeria’s Digital Economy.”

Other notable agency heads expected at the Forum include the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji; Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Dr. Olatunji Bello; National Commissioner/CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr. Vincent Olatunji; and the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman, among others.

Speaking on the significance of the Forum, ALTON Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, described the event as an industry-first effort to institutionalise compliance as a shared obligation.

“This forum represents a deliberate move to entrench compliance as a joint responsibility across the ecosystem. It reflects our strong support for the Federal Government’s fiscal reform agenda and our commitment to align with the President’s economic re-engineering and systemic reforms,” he said.

Adebayo noted that 2026 will be a pivotal year for the telecommunications industry as fiscal reforms take full effect, and the Forum will provide operators with clarity and deeper understanding of evolving policies.

He commended the Federal Government for its ongoing fiscal and tax reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, saying they address long-standing issues of multiple taxation.

“For years, the telecoms industry grappled with more than 50 different taxes and levies across Federal, State, and Local Governments, posing serious operational burdens and affecting service quality. The new tax policy direction is a bold and welcome intervention.

“It simplifies compliance, promotes fairness, and creates a more predictable operating environment. We sincerely appreciate this decisive effort.”

According to him, the CMF will focus on compliance, governance, and fiscal responsibility as critical drivers of improved service quality and customer experience. It will also provide a formal platform for dialogue between operators and government agencies to strengthen trust, accountability, and policy alignment.

The event is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, in Lagos.