Alternative High School For Girls’ll Begin Soon – Osun

The Osun State Government yesterday promised that the Alternative High School for Girls Osogbo would begin operations in the coming academic session.

The school inaugurated by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on December 13, 2024, is aimed at empowering the girl child by providing access to quality education and vocational training.

The Commissioner for Information Oluomo Kolapo Alimi said: “Top officials of the Ministry of Education recently held a strategic meeting with the First Lady of the state.

“The purpose was to fine-tune plans for the school’s take-off in the next academic session. “The meeting also deliberated on the secondment of teachers to the school and outlined specific vocational skills to be taught alongside conventional subjects.

“These include event planning, Ofi weaving, Adire (tie and dye), hairdressing, and other entrepreneurial skills designed to make the girls self-reliant.”

The commissioner emphasized the broader significance of the initiative. He said: “The Alternative High School for Girls represents commitment to inclusive and transformative education.”

