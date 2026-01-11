Alternative Bank Targets Ethical Finance Expansion

The Alternative Bank (AltBank) has outlined an ambitious growth and impact agenda for 2026, positioning non-interest banking (NIB) as a major driver of financial inclusion, ethical finance, and sector-focused development in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview on Islamic Finance Viewpoint, the Executive Director, South, Mrs. Korede Demola-Adeniyi, said the non-interest banking sector remains significantly underpenetrated, accounting for just 1.7 per cent of Nigeria’s total banking assets as of 2024, despite rising demand for ethical and value-based financial services.

Demola-Adeniyi noted that although the sector recorded modest growth in 2025, stronger advocacy, sustained public education, and continuous product innovation are required to unlock its full potential.

“Non-interest banking is not niche banking. It is ethical banking designed for inclusion. We are not selling to Muslims alone; we are offering a value proposition that works for everyone,” she said.

With expectations of increased capital inflow and clearer regulatory frameworks in the coming year, she expressed confidence that non-interest banks would play a more prominent role in Nigeria’s economic transformation.

According to her, AltBank’s 2026 growth strategy will prioritize sectors with strong developmental impact, including healthcare, education, agriculture, renewable energy, and transportation.

She added that the Bank is also exploring structured participation in the creative economy through strategic partnerships, while maintaining full compliance with non-interest banking principles.

“These are sectors that shape lives and livelihoods. Our responsibility is to design financing structures that solve real problems, not just disburse funds,” she stated.

Addressing concerns over perceived overcollateralisation in non-interest banking, Demola-Adeniyi explained that the NIB model is partnership-driven rather than interest-based, requiring transparency and shared risk between banks and customers.

She stressed the need for sustained public education to improve understanding of non-interest banking structures and their benefits.

“The NIB model demands honesty and collaboration. When customers understand that the Bank is a partner, not just a lender, trust deepens and outcomes improve,” she said.

AltBank currently operates over 130 branches and service locations nationwide, largely through strategic partnerships. The Bank plans to expand this footprint to up to 500 locations, alongside intensified financial literacy programmes and agent empowerment initiatives aimed at deepening financial inclusion and expanding access to ethical financial services across Nigeria.