Alternative Bank Fosters Rural Economic Growth In Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has said that his government is aligned with The Alternative Bank’s mission to support rural economies through innovative financial solutions, tailored to empower local businesses and stimulate sustainable development across the state.

Governor Radda made this known when the bank’s delegation visited the state recently.

This official endorsement marks a significant milestone for The Alternative Bank as it embarks on a new chapter in Katsina with the launch of its first branch in the state.

During the visit, the Katsina State Governor emphasised the importance of combating poverty, particularly in rural areas, urging the bank to collaborate with the state government in its efforts to address this challenge.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Banking, Malik Anas, the Governor expressed confidence in the success of The Alternative Bank in the region.

In his words, “One of our aims as a government is to enhance the growth of our people, especially those in rural areas. We seek the cooperation of The Alternative Bank in this area. We are ready to give the necessary support to the bank to forge ahead and contribute to the economic development of Nigeria.”

Dr. Abdulmumin Usman, the Emir of Katsina, also expressed confidence in the bank’s endeavours, setting the stage for a harmonious relationship between the financial institution and its proud Katsina community.

Hajiya Fatimah Radda, the governor’s wife, echoed the state government’s support for the bank and stressed the importance of including the less privileged, such as widows and orphans, in the bank’s corporate social responsibility initiatives. She remarked, “It was found out that a large number of people living in the local governments of Katsina are largely unbanked, presenting a massive untapped opportunity for the bank.”

Alhaji Garba Mohammed, the Executive Director of The Alternative Bank, reiterated the institution’s commitment to financial empowerment for all customers, regardless of their status. He echoed the bank’s focus on providing efficient and technology-driven services to facilitate customer and national growth.

Mohammed remarked, “The Alternative Bank is a bank with a difference. Apart from being a non-interest bank, we promise our customers prompt, loyal, efficient, and technologically driven services. We also promise to promote financial empowerment among our customers, irrespective of their status.

“When our customers grow, our bank will also grow. This will also lead to the growth and development of our dear country, Nigeria.”

Furthermore, the bank’s Regional Business Executive, Mallam Wada Nas, assured the Katsina business community and denizens that The Alternative Bank is committed to meeting their banking needs with honesty, professionalism, and competence.

He affirmed, “We will serve truthfully and prioritise your banking needs. You can be assured of our professional competence.”