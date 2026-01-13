Alternative Bank Bets On Non-Interest Finance To Drive Nigeria’s Growth

The Alternative Bank (AltBank) has unveiled an ambitious growth and impact agenda for 2026, positioning non-interest banking (NIB) as a key driver of financial inclusion, ethical finance and sectorfocused development in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview on Islamic Finance Viewpoint in Abuja, the Executive Director, South, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, said the non-interest banking sector remained significantly underpenetrated, accounting for just 1.7 per cent of Nigeria’s total banking assets as at 2024, despite growing demand for ethical and value-based financial services.

Demola-Adeniyi noted that while the industry recorded modest growth in 2025, deeper advocacy, public education and product innovation are required to unlock its full potential.

She said: “Non-interest banking is not niche banking. It is ethical banking designed for inclusion. We are not selling to Muslims alone. We are offering a value proposition that works for everyone.”

With increased capital and clearer regulation expected to shape the sector in the new year, she expressed confidence that non-interest banks would assume a more prominent role in Nigeria’s economic transformation.

According to her, AltBank’s growth strategy for 2026 will prioritise sectors with strong developmental impact, including healthcare, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation.

She added that the bank is also exploring structured participation in the creative economy through partnerships, while remaining fully compliant with non-interest banking principles.