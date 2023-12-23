Alternate Sound, Niniola, Others Thrill at Fidelity Family Weekend

In line with its commitment to provide lifestyle banking solutions and memorable experiences for its customers, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, recently hosted customers to two fun-filled days in commemoration of the Yuletide. Tagged the Fidelity Family Week- end (FFW), the event saw the bank host over 10,000 guests at the Fidelity Grounds, Oniru, Lagos to a carnival-like atmosphere on Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 December 2023.

A special feature of the morning event on both days, which were hosted for young children, parents and grandparents; was the loyalty prize presentation ceremony for the bank’s SWEETA and FPSS accountholders. The event saw several FPSS and SWEETA customers each go home with N500,000 and N150,000 respectively.

Speaking at the loyalty prize presentation ceremony, the chief host and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, OON said, “2023 has been an eventful year for us as a bank and we are indeed grateful for the success we recorded this year. We typically host an end-of-year party to cap the year and this year, we decided to try another approach and bring together the entire family in celebration of the Yuletide.

We are happy to host you and have put in place lots of exciting activities to keep everyone engaged over the next two days.” The two-day event saw young children, parents and grandparents thrilled by the electrifying performances by Alternate Sound, Sean Tizzle, Perruzi and Queen of Afro House, Niniola. The event however climaxed with a ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree by Dr Onyeali-Ikpe.