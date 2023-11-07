Altering NANS Transition Plan Will Spell Doom

The stakeholders of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Zone A have said that altering the transition plan of the student body may lead to a catastrophe.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 7 by Comrade Usman Abdullahi and Comrade Shehu Tijani at the Advisory Council of the 2023 NANS Convention Planning Committee in Abuja

The statement reads, “Arising from a well-attended meeting of NANS Zone A stakeholders, and a further meeting of the Advisory Council of the 2023 NANS Convention Planning Committee, it has become imperative to offer necessary advice on flagrant violation of the relevant provisions of the NANS constitution being spearheaded by the outgoing President of our noble association Comrade Umar Barambu and some persons hiding under the guise of State Security Service.

“It would be recalled that the Pre-Convention Senate of NANS held at Owerri, Imo State in September and duly appointed members of the Convention Planning Committee headed by Comrade Adamu Matazu. Comrade Adamu Matazu and his members upon being inaugurated swung into action without bias.

“It is a well-known fact to all and sundry that Adamu Matazu being the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee rejected overtures aimed at arm-twisting him into compromising well applauded standards his Committee had already set for level playing ground for contestants into the various positions.

“This without doubt caused the outgoing President Umar Barambu to unconstitutionally, without any cogent proof, singlehandedly and funnily, remove Adamu Matazu as the Chairman of the Committee, a decision widely condemned by students and stakeholders of the organisation.

“It has now become public knowledge that the motive behind this sinister motive is to pave the way for a particular candidate from Delta State to be sponsored by an opposition political party to whom the outgoing President and his unpopular candidate owe their allegiance.

“Stakeholders and the Advisory Council of the Convention Planning Committee have since elaborately, reasonably and unequivocally requested a reversal to the Status Quo Ante to allow for a united, peaceful and unbiased convention of Nigerian students for the emergence of credible and popular candidates.

“Furthermore, the attempt by the Student Desk Officer at the Department of State Security Services Mr Martins Zamani to support this illegality is worrisome. His meddlesomeness in the matter deserves questioning just as it is becoming evident that his bias may likely cause another balkanisation of the organisation which in recent times have enjoyed a united front.

“We wonder in whose interest the Student Desk Officer is acting especially when he is supposed to maintain a non-partisan posture in his management of assigned roles by the Department of State Security Services.

“Rumours also had it that a particular influential daughter of the President is avowedly interested in the same candidate from Delta State.

As stakeholders of this association, we wish to state that no interference of any kind from any quarter would be allowed as we believe in a level playing ground for all the candidates.

“Students in Tertiary Institutions should be allowed to choose their leaders without let or hindrance. We plead with these external interests to allow students to choose their leaders and avoid sowing hate in the minds of the majority of the students against the government or individuals around the corridors of power.

“Having watched unfolding events, we call on the outgoing President to reverse back to the Status Quo Ante before his personal interest and those of his unsuspecting collaborators throw the organisation into an avoidable crisis. We admonish him to learn from others in his shoes who took this ignoble path and remind himself of the damaging sound of judgement received by them as they became irrelevant after their tenure till date.

“We request the authorities at the Department of State Security Services to call to order Mr. Martin Zamani whose continued interference is now becoming a sore which may be too late to heal.

“We align with the majority opinion that the Convention Planning Committee headed by Comrade Adamu Matazu be allowed to conclude the good work it began before his unconstitutional removal by Umar Barambu.

“We aver that no authority, people or persons can suppress the original owners of NANS, the students in deciding the fate of her leadership.

“Finally, we call on all aspirants to abide by the rules and regulations guiding their contest as laid down by the Adamu Matazu Convention Planning Committee and the Council of Zonal Coordinators who are constitutionally empanelled to organise a hitch-free convention.