ALSCON Sponsors 2nd Edition Of Quiz Competition In A’Ibom

The Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON), managed by RUSAL has sponsored the second edition of quiz competition for secondary schools in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The quiz competition which is in fulfilment of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) was organized by the Community Education Development Initiative(CEDI).

At the end of the contest, St Theresa Model High School, Ikot Abasi, won the first position, ALSCON Staff school, Ikot Abasi came second, while Midtown Secondary Commercial school came third.

Acting Managing Director of the company, Engineer Ime Inyang, said that RUSAL-ALSCON takes its corporate social responsibility seriously. Inyang maintained that the company will continue to assist its host communities with infrastructural, educational and skills development.