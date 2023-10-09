Alphonso Davies Replies To Criticism From Man United Boss, Ten Hag

Bayern Munich beat Manchester United 4-3 last month, and Erik ten Hag had criticized Alphonso Davies before the game.

Munich defender, Alphonso Davies refused to be drawn into a war of words and he delivered a classy response when asked about recent criticism from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

United began their Champions League campaign with a defeat against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena last month and Ten Hag started Facundo Pellistri on the right because he thought the winger was a good match for Davies.

Davies plays as a left-back and Ten Hag described him as ‘not a great defender’ in his pre-match interview with MUTV Ten Hag said: “Today, I think tactically it fits very well because Davies is very offensive.

He’s got a lot of speed, and Pellistri can match that. Davies is not a great defender and his dribbling, so yeah, a good game for it.”

Those comments were made to look foolish just four minutes into the contest when Davies denied Pellistri an almost certain goal with a last-ditch challenge, which preceded the German side comfortably winning 4-3.

Davies played his part in Bayern Munich’s victory and three weeks after the game, he’s now responded to Ten Hag’s criticism after being asked by a reporter from ESPN on Sunday, Davies replied: “I think as a coach, he said it to motivate his players and I’m not sure what he saw but I’m not here to say he was wrong.

I do have a lot of good defensive ability and I showed that during the game. It was actually after the game that I saw the interview, but at the end of the day all that matters is I did my job on the pitch and we got the three points.”

Davies was asked whether such comments serve as motivation and he added: “It doesn’t really hype me, I just have to go out there and play my game. I don’t let criticism and what people say get to me.”

Man United are playing Bayern in their final Champions League group fixture on December 12.