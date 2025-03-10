Alpha Mead’s GMD Harps On Sustainable Construction Financing

Share

Femi Akintunde, Group Managing Director (GMD), Alpha Mead Group has called for increased financial support and strategic investment in sustainable construction across Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking at a recently held workshop themed; “Financing Green Building Solutions: Access Bank’s Role in Promoting Sustainable Construction for the Future,” Akintunde emphasized the long-term economic benefits of green buildings despite the perceived high initial costs.

“The reality is that sustainable buildings may require higher upfront costs, but when you look at operational savings over time, the numbers speak for themselves.

With the right design and value engineering, we can drive costs down significantly, making green buildings more accessible and financially viable,” he stated.

Akintunde further urged stakeholders in the real estate sector to deepen their understanding of green construction and affordable housing, noting that the industry must evolve to remain relevant.

“We have to commit to learning more about affordable housing and sustainable building because this is the future.

This is how we can unlock the full potential of our built environment or preserve it for future generations,” he said.

Speaking on financing challenges, Akintunde underscored the importance of access to funding, stating that, “for green building to gain real momentum, the availability, accessibility, and affordability of finance are absolutely essential.

Without these, progress will be slow, and we can’t afford that delay.” He also acknowledged the risks associated with real estate investments but reassured financial institutions and investors that working with credible developers minimizes these risks.

“Yes, real estate comes with its risks, but when you partner with developers who have a strong track record, you’re not just mitigating those risks—you’re positioning yourself for solid returns,” he explained.

He further encouraged developers to be proactive in structuring financial solutions that support sustainability, emphasizing that expertise in sourcing finance is key to managing investment risks.

Referring to a recent statement by Ola Olukoyede, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), regarding the anti-graft agency’s significant recoveries—including an unprecedented 700-units estate in Abuja, Akintunde emphasized the importance of financial transparency in business operations.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

