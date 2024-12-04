Alpha-Beta Consulting LLP Debunks Involvement In Federal Tax Reform Bills

Share

Alpha-Beta Consulting LLP, yesterday debunked the recent claims suggesting an involvement of the firm in the Federal Government’s proposed Tax Reform Bills currently under review by the National Assembly. The agency described the allegations as baseless and unfounded, with the evil intent of misleading the general public.

Speaking on the matter, Managing Director of Alpha-Beta Consulting LLP, Mr Akinsanya Doherty, made this known in a statement issued yesterday.

The statement read: “As a Managing Director of Alpha-Beta Consulting LLP, I categorically affirm that I have neither met nor had any discussions, dealings, or involvement with Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Tax Policy and Fiscal Reform Committee, despite our shared profession.

“Furthermore, neither I nor the firm has made any input into the Federal Government’s tax reform bills. These allegations are false and should be dismissed outrightly”. Recall that the statement was in tandem with Mr. Taiwo Oyedele’s recent clarification during the Town Hall Meeting on the Tax Reform Bills, organized by Channels Television.

In the meeting, Oyedele had explicitly debunked plans to outsource federal tax collection to any consulting firm, including AlphaBeta Consulting LLP. He, however, emphasized that the reforms were designed to streamline tax administration without reliance on external consultants for its collection.

Meanwhile, the Head of Corporate Communications for the organisation, Kingsley Esonu, has declared that”, Alpha-Beta Consulting LLP remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering technology-driven innovative solutions that enhance revenue administration and accountability. “The company takes pride in its integrity, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to serving its clients.”

