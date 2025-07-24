Alozie Relishes S’Final winner, Eyes WAFCON Triumph

Super Falcons midfielder, Michelle Alozie, has expressed her excitement after scoring the winning goal that sent Nigeria’s Super Falcons to the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a 2-1 victory over defending champions South Africa.

Alozie, 28, struck late in regulation time to seal the crucial victory for Nigeria, ensuring the Falcons avoided another semifinal loss and booked a place in this year’s final.

“I’m really excited, really grateful for the opportunity,” Alozie told sports journalists after the match. “I’m glad that it went in regardless of what happened. I’m not sure of what happened, but I’m grateful that it happened and we were able to finish the game in 90 minutes.”

Although the match was far from straightforward, Alozie insisted the result was all that mattered: “It’s about going into the final and winning it. It doesn’t matter that it’s a scrappy game; it just matters that we win at the end of the day.”

The Super Falcons, who are aiming to reclaim the WAFCON title and extend their record to 10 continental trophies, have shown steady improvement throughout the tournament. Alozie highlighted the team’s growth and determination as key to their run.

“We’re growing as a team, and I think that shows every game despite what happens,” she said. “And so the mission is still definitely possible, it’s on and we’re going for it.”

“It’s definitely backing up the mentality knowing that this is something that we really want, something that we’re fighting for, and regardless of what happens, we’re going to keep fighting for it.”

Looking ahead to the final, Alozie added: “I’m excited to be able to be a part of something like this. We’ll see on the 26th, thank you, keep supporting us.”

Nigeria will now face hosts Morocco in the final on Saturday, after the Atlas Lionesses edged Ghana on penalties in the second semifinal to reach their second consecutive WAFCON final.