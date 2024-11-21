Alowonle: Stop Defending Criminal Suspects, APC Tells Adeleke

Share

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the state command of the Nigeria Police for its proactive approach in ridding the state of criminal elements who have been hiding under the canopy of the government to disturb the peace of the state.

APC was reacting to the alleged shooting and arrest of the Chairman of Osun State Transport Management System (OSTMS), Wakeel Nurudeen popularly called Alowonle by the anti-kidnapping unit of the Osun State Police Command.

Since the incident occurred on Monday night, there have been divergent reactions, while some in its entirety condemned the action of the police, some said police were proactive enough to clamp down on criminal elements.

But, in its own reaction, the leading opposition APC, in a statement signed by Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, expressed concern over what it termed as a hasty defence of a suspected criminal by Governor Adeleke’s government and the ruling People’s Democratic party in the state.

“It is not a new thing that a suspected criminal is arrested by the police. What however, is bizarre and worrisome is that the state government and the state chapter of the PDP would find it expedient, tactical and necessary to make a statement in support of the suspect who has a history of unresolved crimes hanging on his neck.

“This hasty defence of a suspected criminal by Governor Adeleke’s government has provoked some fundamental questions about the government’s commitment to protecting the citizenry of Osun State which is the uppermost duty of any government which is alive to its constitutional responsibility.

“A situation where a government and the ruling party have turned themselves to the megaphone of a hardened criminal is a pointer to the abysmally low level to which the government of Governor Adeleke has been ridiculously and shamefully reduced.

“That the ruling PDP could descend so low to be defending a suspected gunrunner and contrabandist goes a long way to accentuate the maxim that an organization cannot be better than the quality of those running its affairs.

“The Osun PDP is a classical example of an irredeemable disaster which management is unfortunate to be in the hand of a certified bibulous personality while the government is being tendered to by some opportunistic caretakers due to the verifiable pathological challenges of the supposed number one man in the state.”

“In a sane society, the government should genuinely partner with the law enforcement agencies in combating crimes and not brazenly aiding and abetting same as it is the case with the close associate of Governor Adeleke.”

“There have been cases of fugitives and wanted criminals of the PDP extraction taking undue advantage of the statutory immunity of Governor Adeleke who has been suspiciously hiding in the state Government House and his convoy to evade arrest. The list of such wanted suspected criminals is endless”.

