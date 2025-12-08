Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has insisted that his attention remains firmly on the upcoming Champions League showdown with Manchester City, despite growing speculation surrounding his future.

The pressure intensified after Los Blancos suffered a disappointing 2–0 defeat to Celta Vigo, but Alonso maintains he is fully focused on preparing his side for their European test.

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has brushed off growing speculation surrounding his position at the club following a surprise 2-0 home loss to Celta Vigo on Sunday in LaLiga.

What Alonso Said

The loss at the Santiago Bernabéu immediately sparked renewed scrutiny over Alonso’s position, with sections of the Spanish media reporting that the club’s hierarchy may contemplate making a change in the coming days.

However, Alonso maintained a composed stance, stressing that his focus is entirely on preparing his team for Wednesday’s crucial Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Speaking after the match, Alonso made it clear that he is not focused on dismissal rumours.

“Rumours I’m getting fired? I’m not thinking of that, I’m just thinking of Wednesday’s game. We are all united,” he told New Telegraph.

The defeat leaves Real Madrid four points adrift of league leaders Barcelona and heightens the pressure ahead of a pivotal run of matches in both domestic and European competitions.